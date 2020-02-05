Donald N. McMillon, 77, of Rochester, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.
Donald Neal McMillon was born Sept. 6, 1942, in Finch, Ark., to Herschel and Flossie (Levins) McMillon. He grew up in Arkansas and graduated from Crowley's Ridge Academy. After graduation, he attended diesel mechanic school in Nashville, Tenn. He moved to Wichita, Kan., where he met his future wife, Kathy. He joined the National Guard; his unit was called to active duty and he served in the U.S. Army. On Nov. 16, 1963, he married Kathy Jo Turner in Wichita, Kan. The couple lived in San Antonio, Wichita, Kan., and Colorado Springs, Colo. They moved back to Wichita after he served in the Army, where he worked for Boeing, Mack Truck, and UPS. In 1976, they moved to Fargo, N.D., when he was promoted to fleet supervisor for UPS. In 1990, he attended Sunset School of Preaching, finishing his time there in 1992. He completed an internship at Church of Christ in Rochester and then served as their preacher for 16 years. He retired from the church in 2008. He and Kathy traveled with the Sojourners for 4-5 years; he also served on the board for the House of Compassion in Rochester. He enjoyed fishing, fixing things, listening to music and especially loved and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Donald is survived by his wife, Kathy of Rochester; two daughters, Amanda (Brian) Smith of Elgin, Iowa, and Krista (Andrew) Craven of Saint Paul; six grandchildren, Ryne (Stephanie) Smith, Nicholas (Melora) Pappas, Colby Smith, Bryce Smith, Katyana Craven and Drew Craven; special family, Bill and Ryna Barnacle and their children, Will and Colton; his siblings, Jimmy (Gloria) McMillon of Paragould, Ark., Larry (Margie) McMillon of Mundelein, Ill., Jackie (Beverly) McMillon of Paragould, Ark., Shirley Henson of Paragould, Ark., Marcella McMillon-Jones of Fort Worth, Texas, Curtis (Ann) McMillon of Brandon, Miss., and Tony (Patty) McMillon of Paragould, Ark.; and one sister-in-law, Lorraine McMillon of Jonesboro, Ark. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Freddie McMillon.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, with Steve Sikes officiating. There will be a time of fellowship immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to House of Compassion, 840 West Center Street, Rochester.
