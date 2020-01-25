Donald Otto Baker, 98 years plus 11 months old, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his farm home in New Haven Township, Olmsted County.
Donald was the oldest son of Otto and Elizabeth (Teske) Baker, born on Feb. 23, 1921, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester. He attended country school in New Haven Township while helping on the family farm. He married his childhood sweetheart, Katherine "Kate" Ida Burdick, on April 17, 1942.
Donald was a World War II Veteran. He entered the Army Air Force through the draft in October 1942. Basic Training took place in Texas and then again in Missouri when the Army and Air Force split. After basic training, he traveled to North Carolina and New York, where Kate joined him. He joined the Army Medical Corps as Sgt. Baker and received orders to join the war front. He was deployed to Naples, Italy, marching to the troop ship on Dec. 24, 1944. While serving as a medic in the 10th Mountain Division, he received a citation and a bronze star for this unselfish service.
Donald was a kind and gentle man who served his community as well as his country. He served on the New Haven Town Board from 1955 to 1973, often taking his turn as chairman. He was a life member of the Pine Island Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Oronoco. He was serving as Commander of the VFW Post 9647 at the time of his death. Donald especially enjoyed talking to Mr. Dickie's Pine Island Middle School class about his World War II experiences. Donald was always willing to share his time, talent and resources with any friend, neighbor or stranger who was in need.
Donald was a full time dairy and crop farmer who also had employment off the farm. He worked for Luke Implement in Pine Island from 1963 to 1973 and Mayo Clinic from 1975 to 1986.
Preceding Donald in death were his parents; beloved wife, Kate, who passed away in 2012; sons-in-law, Caryl Carney, Donald Atkinson and David Stoddard; and sister-in-law, Nora Baker.
He will be remembered as the best dad and granddad ever. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Donald is survived by his daughters, Betsy Carney and Mary Stoddard; grandchildren, Christopher Carney, David Carney, JoLeen (Arick) Hammon, and Jennifer (Jeremy) Posey; 10 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving Donald is his brother, Raymond Baker of Pine Island.
Arrangements are being provided by Mahn Family Funeral Homes, Box 117, Pine Island, MN 55963.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 29 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 214 Third St. SW, Pine Island. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Mahn Family Funeral Homes, 209 First Ave. NW, Pine Island and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be in Pine Island Cemetery.
Blessed be his memory.