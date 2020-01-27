Donald Ralph Smick, age 82, of Rochester, died Jan. 24, 2020, at Seasons Hospice Home in Rochester.
Donald was born on July 23, 1937, in Independence, Wis., to Ralph and Valeria (Walek) Smick.
He graduated from Independence High School, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Sept. 12, 1959, Donald married Phyllis Ann Kreher at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence, Wis.
Donald was a math and science teacher at Chosen Valley High School in Chatfield. He then continued his teaching career at Mayo High School in Rochester as a chemistry teacher. While teaching at Mayo High School, he coached B-squad boys baseball and was also the girls softball coach. Donald was also an American Legion baseball coach. In 1978, he became a Senior Chemical Analyst at IBM in Rochester until his retirement.
Donald was a devoted Boston Red Sox fan and was a financial supporter of the SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Restoration project.
Donald is survived by his wife, Phyllis; four daughters, Annette Smick (partner Randy Johnson), Maureen Smick, Kay (Darwin) Buckentin and Lee Smick (partner Sandra Dussart); two grandchildren, Jacob and Cole Buckentin; and sister-in-law, Nancy Smick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Valeria; and brother, Mark Smick.
A celebration of life for Donald will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. The Funeral Mass and burial will be at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence, Wis., in the spring.
Donald's family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Clinic Hospice and the staff at Seasons Hospice Home for their excellent care and support.
