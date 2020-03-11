Don J. Rose, 79, of Spring Valley, died on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Donald James Rose was born on Dec. 14, 1940, in Sarles, N.D., to H. Wilson "Billy" and Mary "Elaine" (Baker) Rose. He graduated from Calvin High School in 1959 and then attended Jamestown College, where he graduated in 1963. He taught in Lisbon, N.D., for three years and moved to Spring Valley in 1966, where he was a Boy Scouts Representative for one year. He then returned to teaching at Spring Valley High School. On Dec. 21, 1968, Don was united in marriage to Judy Klitzke at St. Matthew's Church in Stewart. He taught for 32 years in Spring Valley. For six years after retirement, Don took up carpentry.
Don enjoyed reading, woodworking and camping. He volunteered his time to the Spring Valley Fire Department and as an EMT. Don was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and the church council, Boy Scout Committee, Library Board, Spring Valley Historical Society and the Cemetery Board. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club for many years, being named Citizen of the Year in 2017.
Don is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy; children, Katie (Randy) Kabes of Rochester, Mary (Mark) Giese of Sauk Rapids, Carolyn (Barrie) Pedersen of Rochester, and Dan (Amy) Rose of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Andrew, Eli, and Adam Giese, Ted and Rose Pedersen, Mackenzie and Jordan Rose; siblings, Doug (Ruth) Rose of Fargo, N.D., Jean (Jim) Byron of Mount Vernon, Wash., and Judy Anderson of Glenwood; and sisters-in-law, Joanne Bethke of Chanhassen, and Janet (Kent) Fregien of Red Wing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ernest Anderson.
Memorial Services for Don will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spring Valley with Pastor Susan Li officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley and will continue for one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Spring Valley Kiwanis Club to be used for scholarships, the Spring Valley Public Library or the Spring Valley Historical Society.
