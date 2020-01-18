Donald Alfred "Donnie" Thoe, 87, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at his home in rural Sargeant.
Donald was born on April 26, 1932, the son of Alfred and Emma (Gulbransen) Thoe in Hayfield.
Donald was united in marriage to JoAnn Peck on Dec. 9, 1960.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 and was stationed in Fort Hancock, N.J.
Donnie was a farmer and his life work was his hobby. He was a member of the Hayfield American Legion Post #330, enjoyed traveling on bus tours, meeting friends for coffee and talk, and he was very proud of his Super 88 Oliver tractor.
Donnie is survived by his wife, JoAnn Thoe, Sargeant; children, Gregory (Lisa) Thoe, Kasson, and Audrey Faulhaber, Rochester; grandchildren, Joseph Hughes, Isaac Thoe, Kelsey Morris, Mitchell Morris and Katie Morris; sisters, Norma Bjork, Rochester, Wilma (Ralph) Kyllo, Hayfield, and Harriet (Noel) Redalen, Chatfield; and brother, Clifford (Euphemia) Thoe, Humble, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Ronnie, Ralph and Oliver.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 Second St. NW, Hayfield.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at South Zumbro Lutheran Church, 4830 120th Ave. SW, Kasson, with Rev. Pete Wyttenbach officiating.
Interment will be in West St. Olaf Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Hayfield with Military Honors by the Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post #330.
Blessed be his memory.