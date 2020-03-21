Donna Marie Eide (Skaja) passed away on March 15, 2020, at the age of 67, at HCMC in Minneapolis. Her passing was unexpected and was due to a brain aneurysm.
Donna was born in Chisolm, Minn., on Nov. 26, 1952. She was a beautiful and kind soul, truly one of a kind person, that will be greatly missed by all she knew. However, we still have the incredibly wonderful memories we shared together with her and those will stay in our hearts forever!
Donna is survived by her husband and best friend, Curtis Eide. Donna is also survived by her loving sisters and brother, Carrie Luthy and Pat Sheehan of Divide, Colo., as well as Jeanette Walberg of Maple Plain and Jerry Skaja of Park Rapids; her son, Greg Alexander of Savage; her daughter, Alyssa Goetz of Las Vegas; and a long list of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and more.
A celebration of life will be held at our house this coming summer, as home is where Donna was most in her element. We will gather to remember her and share stories of the joy she undoubtedly brought to all our lives. While we wish everyone could be with us now, due to the ongoing health crisis, we have had a small family gathering Friday, March 20.
Donations are being accepted via GoFundMe and can be found by following this link: gf.me/u/xrjbjk or searching GoFundMe for: Fundraiser for Donna Eide. Any help will be greatly appreciated.
Thank you all for your support during this difficult time. May Donna rest gracefully and peacefully as one of the most divine angels to have ever walked this earth.