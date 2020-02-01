Donna Geerdes passed away peacefully on Jan. 28 in Rochester. She was surrounded by love and support from her family during her final days. All three of her children were with her as she took her final breath.
Donna was born in Pottsville, Iowa on Dec. 14, 1931, to Kenneth and Mildred Livingood. She was the fourth of eleven children. At 15, she moved to Lenora and graduated from Canton High School in Canton in 1950. Donna graduated from Rogers and Benner School of Cosmetology in Minneapolis in 1952. Her career in cosmetology included a salon in Minneapolis, and she worked at Saint Marys Beauty Salon in Rochester. She married John E. Geerdes, Jr. on Sept. 12, 1953, in Rochester. They had a wonderful life there and raised three children. Sadly, John passed away from pancreatic cancer in 1983. Years later, Donna met Harlan "Harley" Radue and they spent many wonderful years together until he passed in 2010. She most recently lived at The Homestead at Rochester.
Donna lived a full life and will be forever loved, honored, and missed deeply by her family and friends. She was most passionate about her family and her community. When her children were young, she volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Leader, and at Horace Mann Elementary School. She was a 50+ year member of Christ United Methodist Church and very involved in church circles. Each summer, she and John packed up the kids in their pop-up camper and hit the road - camping everywhere from Yellowstone to Washington, D.C.
Although a beautician by training, the hours didn't fit the life she wanted with her family. So Donna went to Rochester Community College and became certified in Food Service. She worked in the Mayo High School cafeteria for the next 23 years, supervising special needs work study students. She said working her children's school cafeteria was ideal - it not only enabled her to do something she loved, but it allowed her to be home with her children. In addition, she took care of her elderly mother for 20 years and was the glue for her siblings - always hosting the family get-togethers and coordinating the camping trips.
In retirement, she enjoyed dancing, gardening, baking wonderful breads and visiting her three children and seven grandchildren. Although she loved her hometown of Rochester, she and Harley enjoyed "snowbirding" each winter in Harlingen, Texas.
Donna is survived by two brothers, three children, eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Her brothers are Milton Livingood (Marlys) of Northfield, and Garland Livingood in Florida. Her three children are Dawn Sadelle Renfrow (Doug) of Nampa, Idaho, Bradley John Geerdes (Emily) of Durham, N.C., and Gregg Paul Geerdes (Pam) of Rochester. Her cherished grandchildren are Jeremy Quade (Charissa) of Phoenix, Emily Renfrow Theuson (Kaden) of Clarkston, Wash., Whitney Geerdes Hewitt of Cary, N.C., Charlotte Stewart Metcalf (Ryan) and daughter Calloway of Orlando, Fla., Anna Stewart Buckley (David) of Philadelphia, Adam Renfrow (Alyssa) of Meridian, Idaho, John R. Geerdes of Minneapolis, and Elizabeth Geerdes in St. Peter.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mildred Livingood; her husband, John E. Geerdes, Jr.; her companion, Harlan "Harley" Radue; and siblings, Ivanelle Soland, Violet Livingood, Robert Livingood, June Livingood, Mavis (Carlton) Vine, Darrell Livingood, Paul Livingood (Jan), and Mary Ann Virgilito.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2 at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Geerdes family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.