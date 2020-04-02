Donna Mae Kramer, 77, of rural St. Charles, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.
Donna was born May 18, 1942, in Minneapolis to Orval and Adeline (Kalk) Hinds. She attended St. Boniface Grade School and St. Anthony High School in Northeast Minneapolis. In her childhood, Donna loved playing her piano, roller skating and kittens. Following high school, Donna attended Licensed Practical Nursing training at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester. While dancing with friends at the Pla-Mor Ballroom, she met the love of her life, Leo Kramer. Fulfilling a promise to her mother, she returned to the cities to work following her nurses training for a year. On January 11, 1964, Donna and Leo were married at St. John's Catholic Church in Rochester. They made their home in Elba Township, Winona County, where the couple went on to farm and raise their five children.
Donna was musical, enjoying playing the piano and organ. She was also social and very outgoing in her approach to life. She loved her family, loved to shop, knit and dance to old tyme music. She is remembered for being an excellent cook; Donna's strawberry pie, milk toast, soft boiled eggs, goulash and jello salads were the hit of family get togethers. She loved her cats, flowers, was a voracious reader and enjoyed journaling events of the day.
Survivors include her husband, Leo; five children, Christopher (Mary) Kramer of Rochester, Rebecca Kramer Teal of Stewartville, Jacqueline Kramer of Winona, Daniel Kramer of Rochester and Brigitte (Moses) Pecinovsky of Rochester; eight grandchildren, Paul, Timothy, Teresa, Maria, Monica, Anya (Marvin), Abigail and Andrew; and by her sister, Shirley Kaiser of Walnut Creek, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Rose Marie Hinds (Sister Edward, lsp).
At this time, the services for Donna will be delayed, due to the COVID-19 restrictions and will be announced when details become available. Please share a memory of Donna and sign her online guestbook and view her video tribute, when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. If you wish to send a card to her family, you may mail it to Hoff Funeral Home, PO Box 576, St. Charles, MN 55972. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.