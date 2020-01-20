Donna M. Malloy, age 67, of Kenyon, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long and brave battle with lymphoma.
Donna Marie Pechmiller was born on Dec. 10, 1952, the daughter of Lawrence and Cecilia (Gansberg) Pechmiller. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1971. On July 1, 1978, she married James "Jim" Malloy at Dale Lutheran Church in rural Kenyon.
Donna worked as a nursing assistant and activities coordinator at the Kenyon Sunset Home. She then worked as a home health aide for CNS in Rochester and most recently for North Ridge View in Kenyon. Donna was very passionate and caring which was shown through her many years as a caregiver. She was very active in Girl Scouts of America where she was a troop leader for many years. She enjoyed her time with her family, especially her two grandchildren. Donna was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
Donna is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jim Malloy of Kenyon; children, DeAnna (Steve) Gage of Rochester and Justin (Samantha) Malloy of Macon, Ga.; grandchildren, Colton and Cayley Gage; brothers, David (Ruth) Pechmiller of Menomonie, Wis.; Jim (Arlene) Pechmiller of Menomonie; sister-in-law Linda (Emery) Buller; brother-in-law, Daniel (Terri) Malloy; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Cecilia; and infant brother, Joseph Pechmiller.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon. The visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon, and one hour prior to the service at the church. The burial will be in Concord Cemetery in Concord.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family and will be donated to a charity of their choice.
