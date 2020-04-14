Donna Mae Moffit, 86, of Rochester, passed away of cancer on Friday, April 10, 2020, with her family by her side. Donna was born March 31, 1934, in Dodge Center to William and Elizabeth (Elias) Kreager.
On Dec. 4, 1954, she married Virgil Moffit. Donna was a homemaker. She enjoyed a good book and baking, especially during the holidays. Along with being an incredible mother and grandmother, Donna was a loving friend. She enjoyed sharing her delicious caramels and having meaningful conversations over the phone or a cup of coffee. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Debra (Rollie) Bice of Rochester; two sons, Ron (Sue) Moffit and Jeffrey (Dee Dee) Moffit, both of Rochester; six grandchildren, Tanner (Nikolette) Moffit, Casey (Erin) Moffit, Alison Moffit, Jack Moffit, Julia Moffit, and Haley Bice; and four great-grandchildren, Sailor Moffit, Presley Moffit, Hudson Moffit, and Willow Moffit. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Virgil, two brothers, and four sisters.
Services will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.
Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or the Mayo Clinic Hospice program.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Moffit family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.