Donna Mae (Green) Persons, 94, of rural St. Charles, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles.
Donna was born May 30, 1925, in Beaver to Herbert and Minnie (Corwin) Green. She attended the Beaver school in Beaver and graduated from Plainview High School in 1943. She attended the University of Northwestern - St. Paul for a short time. On June 3, 1944, she and Russell Persons were married at Berea Moravian Church north of St. Charles. They were dairy farmers north of St. Charles their entire married lives.
Faith and family were an important part of Donna's life. She had a strong faith and an interest in missions, both home and abroad. Donna was a kind, unassuming, caring and faithful woman. Her faith made her a strong person. Her pride in her work and a strong work ethic was proven in her dedication to her Lord, church, husband, family and 50 years on the farm. Donna trusted Jesus as her personal Savior at the age of 12 and declared her faith publicly in baptism in the early 1990s. She belonged to Grace Community Church in Eyota and was involved in various church activities over the years. Donna enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, baking, gardening and tying quilts. She entertained the Persons' family for years at Thanksgiving.
She is survived by her four children, Arthur (Elaine) Persons of St. Charles, Barbara (Darrell) Borneman of St. Charles, Carol (Lee) Smith of St. Charles, and Lee (Carol) Persons of St. Charles; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Ray Jewell of La Crescent; one sister-in-law, Marge Persons of St. Charles; and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Russell; parents, Herbert and Minnie; one brother, Gerald Green; and one sister, Gretchen Jewell, preceded her in death.
Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Grace Community Church, 311 Carolann St. NW, Eyota, MN 55934 with Pastor Mark Young officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Hoff Funeral Home - St. Charles Chapel. Friends may also call one hour before the service Monday at the church. A luncheon will follow the burial at Hoff Funeral Home - St. Charles Chapel, 519 St. Martin Avenue, St. Charles, MN 55972.
Memorials are preferred to the Grace Community Church, Turning Point and Beaver Historical Memorial. Please go to www.hofffuneral.com to leave a tribute message to the family.