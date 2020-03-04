Donna Yarolimek, 90, of Plainview, passed away Feb. 27, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester under hospice care.
She was born in Wabasha County to George and Anna (Schuchard) Kroening on Dec. 12, 1929. On Aug. 19, 1949, she married Norman "Butch" Yarolimek in Lake City. They made Plainview their home. Donna worked as a secretary at the Plainview Elementary School for many years and then at Mallard Seed until one year ago. She was active in the Ladies Auxiliary and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Donna lived a full and active life. She and her husband, Butch, spent many winters in Arizona. Her favorite outing in recent years was a trip to the casino in Red Wing.
Her husband, Butch, died Oct. 10, 2008.
Donna is survived by three children, Steve (Susan) of Lubbock, Texas, Cindy Yarolimek of Largo, Fla., and Laurie Wilcox (Paul Kepen) of Mound; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Kroening of New Port Richey, Fla., along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Ora Lance; and three brothers, Kenny, Dalton and Maurice Kroening.
Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview with Pastor Phil Augustine officiating. Burial is at Greenwood Cemetery, Plainview. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church.
Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview, is assisting the family with the arrangements.