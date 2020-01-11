Doris "Dori" Emma Hakima Bandel, 69, of Chatfield, formerly of St. Paul, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her residence at Shorewood Assisted Living. Dori was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Rochester to Chad and Minnie Bandel.
She graduated from Chatfield High School in 1968. Dori studied mathematics and secondary education at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D. Then she went on to study mechanical engineering and applied mechanics as well as polymers and coatings at North Dakota State University. Dori had a long-lasting and diverse career, including jobs in major industries such as Melroe Bobcat and Viking Tool. Eventually, Dori retired from Beckman Coulter in quality assurance.
Survivors include her three siblings, Jean (Lynn) Bestrom of Chatfield, Bernie (Cindy) Bandel of Chatfield, and Scott Bandel of Chatfield; her six nieces and nephews, Lucas (Megan) Bestrom, Erin (Mike) Buss, Lorelei Bandel, Darcy (Alex) Kelsch, Forest (Jasmine) Bandel and Grace Bandel; and her ten great-nieces and nephews.
Dori is preceded in death by her parents, Chad and Carrie "Minnie" Bandel of Chatfield.
Dori enjoyed playing 500, singing and expressing herself in music, practicing photography, spending time at the family cabin in northern Minnesota, and staying up-to-date with current events. Dori also had a great passion for studying genealogy, theology, spirituality and world religions, as well as advocating for the preservation of nature and wildlife.
A celebration of Dori's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Orion Center Cemetery, near Cummingsville/Chatfield.
Memorials are preferred to Seasons Hospice, Nature Conservancy, or mailed to Scott Bandel at 9115 95th St. SE Chatfield, MN 55923.