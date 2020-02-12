Doris L. Curley, age 93, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Crispin Living Community Care Center in Red Wing. Doris was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Lawrence, Mass.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis H. Curley, Sr., after 47 years of marriage, and her daughter, Jance Nagel.
She is survived by four children: son, Francis "Frank" (Rosie) Curley of Rochester, three daughters, Doris Perkins of Rochester, Denise (Gary Loff) Curley of West St. Paul, and Cynthia Moberg of Maplewood. She also has eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the River Park Chapel, Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Shawn Haremza officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.
