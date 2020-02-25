Doris I. Gardner, 99, of Stewartville and formerly of Chatfield, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, of natural causes at the Stewartville Care Center, where she had been a resident since 2015.
Doris Irene Herrick was born on Aug. 19, 1920, in Chatfield to Wilfred and Anna (Schultz) Herrick. She grew up in Chatfield and attended school there, graduating from Chatfield H.S.
Doris was married in 1942, in Chatfield to Russell Gardner. Following their marriage, the couple lived in rural Chatfield, where they farmed and they were also employed at the State Hospital in Rochester. In 1963, they moved to Cape Coral, Fla., where they made their home for over 40 years.
Doris continued her education receiving her L.P.N. nursing degree and was employed at Fort Myers Hospital for a number of years until her retirement. Russell was employed as a fireman with the City of Cape Coral and was also a cabinet maker and landscaper. Mr. Gardner died on May 23, 2009. That same year, Doris moved back to Minnesota to be near family.
Doris and Russell enjoyed traveling by tour bus and had visited every U.S. state except Alaska. They were avid league bowlers and loved to square dance and belonged to a 100-mile square dance club in Florida. Doris also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, puzzles and, with Russell, always enjoyed entertaining family and visitors in sunny Florida.
Doris is survived by her brother-in-law, Joe (Sharon) Gardner of Dexter, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents; one sister, Hazel Michaelson; and one brother, Kenneth Herrick.
In keeping with Doris's wishes, no services or visitation are planned at this time. Burial and a committal service will be held at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens in Fort Myers, Fla., where Doris will be laid to rest with her husband, Russell.
Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville.