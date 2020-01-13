Doris J. Schneider

Doris Jean Schneider, 91, of Rochester, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Cottagewood Senior Communities.
Doris was born Sept. 24, 1928, in Ridgefield Park, N.J., to George and Frieda Sutton. She graduated from Englewood High School. After high school, Doris worked for Norcross Greeeting Cards in New York City, where she met her future husband, Arthur J. Schneider. They were wed on April 21, 1951. They lived for a short time in Phoenix, but lived most of their lives in New Jersey.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Ronnie (Don) of Rochester; son, Donald (Barbara) of Washington Township, N.J.; and three grandchildren, Robert, Mary and Meghan.
Doris loved life. She was always a fun mother. She loved music, dancing, singing and being in the warm sunshine.
Doris's family would like to thank Cottagewood, St. Croix Hospice and especially the Samaritan Bethany Caregivers of the 4th Neighborhood for all the care and love she received while she lived there.
Funeral services will be held later in New Jersey where her husband is buried.