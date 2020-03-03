Dorothy L. Hassler, 97, of Pine Island, died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Pine Haven Care Center.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island with Pastor Chris Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Mahler Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at the Pine Island Cemetery.
Dorothy Lorraine Hassler was born on Dec. 2, 1922, in Rochester to Frank and Margaret (Karlen) Weckerling. She grew up in rural Pine Island and attended District #80 Country School. She graduated from Pine Island High School in 1940. She took accounting and secretarial courses and worked at the original Cheese Mart in Pine Island. Dorothy then worked for the Minnesota Cheese Producers.
On June 16, 1946, she was united in marriage to Sino "Si" Hassler at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island. Shortly thereafter, they took over the Weckerling Farm, just two miles Southeast of Pine Island. Dorothy lived on the family farm for a total of 86 years.
She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, the ladies Bible study groups, she taught Sunday school, and was a member of the Senior Luther League, and the senior choir. She was also a member of the United Homemaker's Extension Group in New Haven Township, the Pine Haven Auxiliary, and Pine Ears Singing Group. She was a 4-H member and an adult leader.
Dorothy enjoyed big band music, band concerts, attending her grandchildren's activities at school, and providing musical entertainment at Pine Haven Care Center. She also enjoyed going on trips with Si, taking walks, entertaining her friends and neighbors with coffee and donuts, and holding hands with her beloved, Si.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Grant) Friese; two sons, Michael (Laurie) Hassler and Mark (Virginia) Hassler, all of Pine Island; grandchildren, Christopher (Becky) Friese of St. Francis, Bradley (Mary Ann) Friese of Willow Street, Pa., Timothy (Sara) Friese of Manhattan, Mont., Lisa (Tye) Friese Kleeberger of Pine Island, David Friese of Pine Island, Ann Marie (Ben) Brindley of Mahnomen, Wis., Ryan (Ashley) Hassler of Princeton, Thomas Hassler of Phoenix, Courtney Hassler of Pine Island, and Adam Hassler of Pine Island; great-grandchildren, Malia, Morgan and Marshall Friese, Madelyn, Eryn and Dylan Friese, Maylynn Friese and Abel Kleeberger; brother-in-law, Donald Krause; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Si; an infant daughter, Lori Chris; and sister, Elsie Lubahn.
Memorials are preferred to Pine Haven Care Center.