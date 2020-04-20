Dorothy J. Campion

Dorothy Josephine (McGovern) Campion, 92, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Rochester.
She was born Aug. 14, 1927, in Rochester to John P. and Augusta A. (Kalb) McGovern. She attended school in Rochester, graduating from Rochester High School. She was a member of the band and orchestra. Dorothy enjoyed ice skating and was an avid speed skater. After high school Dorothy worked at the Mayo Clinic.
On May 23, 1953, she married Michael Daniel Campion at St. John's Catholic Church in Rochester. Dorothy and Mike enjoyed many wonderful years square dancing with the ROC 8's. Dorothy and Mike enjoyed their grandchildren, going to many hockey games and watching their grandchildren show horses and cattle in 4-H. Dorothy was also a Catholic Daughter.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Patty Jo (Joe) Taubel of Alma, Wis.; sons Dan (Mary) Campion and Tim Campion, both of Rochester; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael and her son John Patrick.
A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Simpson, Minn., with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Burial will be in St. Bridget's Cemetery in Simpson.
