Dorothy O'Meara, age 88, of Rochester and formerly of Galva, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Rochester.
She was born Nov. 11, 1931, in rural Cherokee, Iowa to Louis and Elizabeth (Glassmaker) Bauer. She grew up on a farm attending elementary school at Catholic parochial at Maryhill transferring to Cleghorn High School graduating in 1949. She married James O'Meara Oct. 11, 1956. Together they had three children, Kathryn (Roger) Johnson, North Liberty, Iowa, Richard (Kristin) O'Meara, Rochester, and Karen (Lance) Oyen, Rochester.
Dorothy was employed at several different jobs and retired in 1994 from Galva Union Elevator where she worked as a bookkeeper for 23 years.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, playing cards, embroidering, doing crafts, bowling, reading, listening to books on tape and most of all spending time with family and friends. She greatly enjoyed interacting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory included her children, Kathryn, Richard and Karen; grandchildren, Heather (Ed) Dasso, Keith (Ariana) Johnson, Josh Johnson, Ericka (Pat) Byer, Kristofer O'Meara, Joel O'Meara, Collin, Elizabeth, and Annika Oyen; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Noah Dasso, Beckett, Marley, and Addison Byer; sister, Bernice Dickson and Alice (Don) Speers; in-laws, Gerald and Rose O'Meara, Ronald and LaVonne O'Meara; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, James; parents, Louis and Elizabeth Bauer; in-laws, Clare and Viola O'Meara; sister, Geraldine Wilberding; brother, Vernon Bauer; nephew, Jeff Dickson; in-laws, Alfred Wilberding, William Dickson, William O'Meara and Beverly O'Meara; and great-granddaughter, Kylie Byer.
Private family services were held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, Rochester. Private graveside service will be at Calvary Cemetery in Holstein, Iowa.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the O'Meara family. To share a special memory of condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.