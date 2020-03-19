Dorothy Marie Siemers (nee Stolz), 86, formerly of Rochester, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after a valiant battle with a serious illness. Her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Dorothy was born to the late George and Louise Stolz in Nicollet, Minn., on Aug. 22, 1933. She grew up in New Ulm and attended Dr. Martin Luther High School and College. In 1953, she received an emergency call to serve as a grade school teacher at a Lutheran school in Kimberly, Wis. Soon after, she took a call to teach at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gibbon, Minn., where she met her husband-to-be, Ron Siemers. Ron and Dorothy married in 1959, and spent the first few years of married life moving regularly for Ron's job transfers.
Dorothy was blessed with six children and spent much of her life as a devoted mother and talented homemaker. She was a dedicated organist for many years at Lincoln Heights Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Iowa, where she raised her family and then at Ascension Lutheran Church after she and Ron retired to Rochester.
Dorothy was a strong-willed woman who loved her Lord, music, gardening and her children and grandchildren. She was very industrious throughout her life, tackling major projects like refinishing her baby grand piano and even repainted her bedroom by herself just last spring.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ron; her children, Ellen (Robert) McDonnell, Ron (Sheryl) Siemers, Edie (Andy) Turnbull, Tom (Adrienne) Siemers, Karl Siemers and Karen Siemers; her grandchildren, Ryan McDonnell, Kelsey (Michelle) McDonnell, Molly (Ryan) Brogan, Sam (Gretchen) Siemers, Ben (Emily) Siemers, Nate (Meredith) Siemers, Jack Boatman, Sydney Hanrahan and Lois Siemers; and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Hasse, and her parents.
Services were held in Milwaukee, Wis. Memorials to Martin Luther College, Kingdom Workers or the charity of your choice.