The funeral service for Dorothygene Hoeft will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Oak Hills Wesleyan Church, 410 28th St. SW, Rochester with Pastor Carl Tenney officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.
Dorothygene Leitzman Hoeft, 96, of Rochester, passed away early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020, at Homestead Memory Care in Rochester. She was born March 15, 1923, on a farm near Victor, Iowa to Ed and Pearl (Weigel) Leitzman. She attended a rural school through the eighth grade, and graduated from high school in Victor, Iowa. On March 27, 1943, she married David R. Hoeft at South Troy Church in rural Zumbro Falls.
After high school, Dorothygene worked for the National Youth Association for several years, and also worked for Swift Company candling eggs. After marriage the Hoeft's lived on a farm north of Rochester; they had two sons and one daughter. Dorothygene helped with the farming, and was a Secretary for Oak Hills Wesleyan Church for 20 years. She also worked at Mayo Clinic part time for 15 years, and full time on the night shift for 13 years in registration.
Dorothygene loved to knit, crochet and did all kinds of crafts. She was a member of Oak Hills Wesleyan Church in Rochester, and enjoyed helping and praying for others.
Dorothygene is survived by her children, David (Mary) Hoeft and Gary (Pastor Colleen) Hoeft, both of Rochester, and Connie (Don) Heintz of Elgin; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Everett Leitzman and Rev. James Leitzman.
Friends and family may visit from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes in Rochester, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Memorials preferred to Oak Hills Wesleyan Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel. The guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.