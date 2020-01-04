Douglas Edward Coen, 68, passed away peacefully at Cottagewood Senior Communities after losing his battle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, Jan. 2 in Rochester. Doug was born Nov. 29, 1951, in Mason City, Iowa.
Doug was a passionate family man who loved his family deeply. Doug enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing with family and friends and he could never have enough tools to tinker with. Doug was in the grocery business for the first half of his professional career and then moved into the trucking business with Rochester Cartage, Inc. and then also several other companies in the trucking industry before he retired.
Doug was an advocate for safety on our roads for all vehicles, not just the trucks he loved. Because of his passion for safe driving, Doug earned numerous safety awards while with Rochester Cartage including the Governor's Outstanding Achievement Award, Safety Director of the Year, and the Minnesota Trucking Association's (MTA) Presidents Award. Doug was active board member of the MTA starting in 1994 and served on the Executive Board and then also as Chairman of the Board in 2006 through 2007.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Lorraine Coen; mother- and stepfather-in-law, Muriel (Sivesin) and Richard Leistikow; father-in-law, Donald Nordsving; and brother-in-law, Wayne Nordsving; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Doug married Reece (Nordsving) Coen on Oct. 21, 1972, in the Henrytown Church in Canton. Together, they had two children and three grandchildren. Doug is survived by his son, Broc (Jodie) Coen, Plymouth; his daughter, Kaley (Casey) Fuller, Stewartville; grandchildren, Makenna Coen (13), Arianna Coen (11), and Kyler Fuller (11); sisters, Dianne (Dan) Sippel, Eau Claire, Wis., and Ronda (Gary) Walker, Plainview.
There will be no funeral services and instead the family asks that you remember Doug in your hearts and prayers.