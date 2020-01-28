Douglas Richard Marshall passed away suddenly of natural causes on Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 72.
Doug was born on March 3, 1947, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Richard and Bette (Grunwald) Marshall. Doug graduated from OHS in 1965. He entered the Air force in 1967 to 1971. He had various sales positions and started a career with Sam's Club in 1992 and was currently still working part-time. He was also employed part-time at the Sun City Country Club, where he died.
Doug was an avid golfer his entire life. In November 2001, he married Patricia Laufenburger in Rochester, Minn.
Doug is survived by his wife, Pat, and two stepsons, Ryan and Rhett (Kimberly) Laufenburger, and five step grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Brad (Debbie) Marshall, and two nephews, Eric and Matt Marshall and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law.
Doug donated his body to Science Care. A celebration of life and a private burial will be held at a later date.