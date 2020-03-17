The greatest man we ever knew, Dr. Charles Arthur Field, died in the twilight hours on March 12, 2020, three days shy of his 99th birthday. His son and two daughters were by his side when he passed through the door to heaven.
Charles was born on March 15, 1921, in Oxford Junction, Iowa to Charles and Louise (Schneider) Field. He graduated from Monticello, Iowa high school in 1938. He attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa graduating in 1942, where he met the love of his life, Luverna Travis. They were married Dec. 26, 1943.
Charles entered into the United States Army and attended medical school at the University of Iowa from 1942-1945. His fellowship took him to St. Vincent's Hospital in Portland, Ore., and then to Cresco, Iowa, where he practiced family medicine. He was a fellow at Mayo Clinic in OB-GYN from 1960-1963, also earning his master's degree from the University of Minnesota. He traveled to Africa and India with his oldest son, Chuck, as a medical missionary. In 1964-1970, he practiced as an OB-GYN at Olmsted Medical Hospital. In 1970, he and his family moved to Omaha Nebraska, where he practiced and taught at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in the OB-GYN department until 1982. He was respected and loved by his patients, colleagues, and students. During this time, he traveled again to the Congo in Africa as a medical missionary with his daughter, Chris. During his time in Nebraska, he was the Director of Booth Hospital and developed a program for unwed mothers and infant care from 1982-1988. He spoke before the unicameral of Nebraska on infant abuse and the protection of children.
Charles' faith in God guided him in every aspect of his life. He and Luverna moved back to Rochester in 1988, where they had been long standing members of the Congregational Church. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Charles is survived by his son, Richard (Christine) Field of Peoria, Ill.; daughters, Martha (Greg) Most of Omaha, Neb., Julie (Mark) Collins of Rochester; daughter-in-law, Susan Field of Rochester; son-in-law, Marcus Marsh of Aitkin; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Luverna; son, Dr. Chuck Field; daughter, Chris Marsh; and great-grandson, Quinn Thyen. The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice and the staff at Homestead for their love and care of our father. As he left this earth, his love for Jesus was complete. He now fully knows the Savior that he spent his life studying.
A Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. A visitation will take place 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. Private family burial will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery. In these times of concern, know that your thoughts and prayers from afar are appreciated.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Field family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.