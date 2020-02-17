Dr. Clement Oko Akogyeram, 67, of Rochester, died on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Rochester Methodist Hospital. He was born in Accra, Ghana on Feb. 25, 1952, to Nicholas A. Akogyeram and Grace K. Akogyeram (nee Kotei).
After he graduated from La Presbyterian Middle Boys School (La Salem), and from Apam Secondary School in Ghana, he enrolled in Howard University, in Washington D.C., where he graduated with a BS in (Chemistry) 1977, a Masters in (Biochemistry) 1980, and a PhD in (Pharmacology) 1990. After his postdoctoral experience, he attended the University of Maryland at Baltimore UMAB and obtained a Pharm.D in 1995. In 1998, Clement moved with his family to Rochester to join Mayo Clinic as a Drug Information Pharmacist, where he worked until his retirement in February 2018.
Outside work, Clement was an avid sports fan but soccer was his favorite. He followed the European and African Soccer Leagues. His two favorite teams were the national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, and Manchester United FC.
Clement loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rochester, and a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church in Ghana.
He is survived by his wife, Ivy Iris Akogyeram (nee Laryea); three children, Amanda Naa Anyeley Akogyeram-Salami, Nicholas Nee Anyeteye Akogyeram II, and Julian Nee Ako Akogyeram; two grandchildren, Gabriela Salami and Joshua Salami; and five other siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Grace, and five other siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at First Presbyterian Church, 512 Third St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902. A visitation will be held for Clement from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Accra, Ghana.
Clement, you fought the good fight, you finished the race, and you kept the faith. Now the crown of righteousness is yours when the trumpet is sounded.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Akogyeram family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.