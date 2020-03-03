Dr. F. John Service passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Feb. 28, 2020.
John was born Aug. 23, 1936, to Marjorie and Fredrick Service in Kapuskasing Ontario, Canada. He was the oldest of three children: brother, George, and sister, Marjorie. He grew up in St. Catharines and then later Thorold, Ontario. John graduated from Linwell High School in Thorold, then McMaster University with a premedical degree. He attended medical school at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. His early training included a year in Montreal, Quebec and a year in Botwood, Newfoundland, before returning to Montreal for another year of training. John immigrated to the United States for a residency in internal medicine at Mayo Clinic in 1965. John subsequently received his PhD in Medicine at the University of Minnesota. John and Shirley intended to spend just a few years in Rochester, but his stay evolved into a long successful career in Endocrinology at Mayo Clinic. Along with being a clinician and researcher, John was a prolific writer. He was involved in pivotal studies that changed the approach to treating diabetes. John traveled extensively, lecturing on diabetes and hypoglycemia.
John retired from clinical practice in 2008 and from research in 2018. He said several times that he dedicated his life and soul to Mayo Clinic.
John Service is preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Fredrick Service; his brother, George; and two grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Catherine Davis (Don), Jennifer Service (Steve), and Susan Hemmesch (Tom); son, Geoffrey Service (Erin); nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the American Diabetes Association (ADA).
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at First Presbyterian Church, 512 Third St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery.
