Dr. Helmut Buettner

Helmut Buettner, M.D., 79, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Helmut was born in Cologne, Germany, and raised in Waren, Germany. He obtained his medical degree at the University of Goettingen.
He and his wife moved to Miami, Fla., where he completed a residency and fellowship in Ophthalmology at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, specializing in vitreoretinal surgery. They moved to Rochester, where he worked at the Mayo Clinic for 30 years, from 1975-2005.
While at Mayo, he served as the Residency Program Director from 1982-1991 and actively participated in Mayo Medical School committees. He was recognized as a world leader in his field, publishing and presenting extensively. He also helped develop the pars plana vitrectomy surgical technique still in use today. He provided significant service to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Board of Ophthalmology, several professional societies, and editorial boards.
In his personal life, Helmut traveled the world and was an avid photographer, chronicling his many adventures and sharing them with family and friends. Helmut was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, cross-country skiing, and canoe trips to the BWCA. He cherished time at their lake home in northern Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his sister Ursula (son Marcus).
He is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years, Heide Hildegard Buettner; his son, Dirk (wife Pam, grandchildren Megan Garner (Robby), Katarina, and Caleb); his daughter Kerstin (wife Kellene Hadrava, grandchildren Samuel and Sally); and his sister, Ingrid (Guenther, two nephews and a niece).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. March 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 512 Third St. SW, Rochester. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be to Mayo Medical School, Habitat for Humanity, or the charity of your choice.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Buettner family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com