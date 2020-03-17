Lewis "Doc" Severance, longtime Kasson resident and businessman, died on March 7, 2020, in Park Rapids at the age of 96.
He was born in a former boxcar near Vayland, S.D., on May 20, 1923, to Lewis Sr. and Gladys (Beyer) Severance. He graduated from Balaton (Minn.) H.S. in 1941 and worked as a telegrapher and agent for the Chicago and Northwestern Railway Company. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1944 and married his high school sweetheart, Rachel Williams, on Oct. 2. He served two years as a member of the 381st Bomb Group, stationed in Ridgewell, England. Airman Severance flew 21 combat missions over Germany in WWII as navigator in the B-17 "Flying Fortress" bomber. After discharge with the rank of Captain, he attended the U of M Dental School, graduating in 1950.
Lew felt truly blessed to practice dentistry for 40 years in Kasson, where he developed deep civic pride and many lasting friendships. During those years, he was involved in numerous organizations, including the Kasson Commercial Club, K-M School board, Zumbro Valley Golf Club, First Presbyterian Church, Zumbro Valley Dental Society, Academy of General Dentistry, Masonic Lodge, and as chairman of the committee that secured the establishment of the Kasson Mayo Clinic. He enjoyed golf, cribbage, square dancing, and spending time in Tucson, Ariz. He will be remembered for his love of God, family, and country, as well as his strong work ethic, generosity, quick wit and ready smile.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 74 years, Rachel; parents; brother, Stanley; and sister, Avis. He is survived by four children, Thomas, Jan (Lon) Krieg, Gary (Angela), and Paul (Ann); eight grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Due to the current travel restrictions and health guidelines, the Celebration of Life service has been canceled. There will be a private inurnment service at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston for the family.
The family requests memorials to the Kasson Public Library and CHI St. Joseph's Hospice in Park Rapids.
Blessed be the memory of Lewis B. Severance.