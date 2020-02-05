Dr. Marilyn Sorum, 86, a resident of the Chosen Valley Care Center, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She had been a resident of the Care Center since March 2018.
A celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Johnson-Riley Funeral Home in Lanesboro. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:15 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lanesboro Cemetery Association.
Dr. Marilyn Sorum was born on Feb. 19, 1933, in Lanesboro to Lloyd and Mabel Sorum. Marilyn attended the University of Minnesota completing her Ph.D. in statistics while there. Marilyn lived in the same apartment in Evanston, Ill., for over 40 years while working as a statistician for the Kraft Corporation, as well as teaching part-time at Northwestern University. Marilyn retired in 1989 to enjoy more free time for travel and her hobbies.
Marilyn traveled extensively through the years, both here and abroad. She visited Europe and Asia on a number of occasions, both for work and for pleasure. She loved eclectic art, was an avid reader, and had a love of music, especially playing her harpsichord.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Carol Sorum of Burnsville, and three nieces, LeAnn Olson (Gary) of Lanesboro, JoAnn Drake of Fulton, Mo., and Janel Pecinovsky (Al) of Lewiston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mabel Sorum; her brother, Ralph Sorum; a nephew, Steven Sorum; and nephew-in-law, Robin Drake.
To share a condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com.