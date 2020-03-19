Dr. Robert Jensen, 83, a longtime Stewartville resident and business owner, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, of natural causes at Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester, where he had been a resident since 2018.
Robert "Bob" Jensen was born on March 13, 1937, in Sleepy Eye to Clarence and Mildred Jensen. He moved as a young boy and teenager with his family and graduated from St. Croix Falls H.S. in 1955. He grew up on the family farm, where he was inspired to study veterinary medicine. Bob attended the University of Minnesota, where he initially pursued veterinary study until his interests blossomed into healing people through natural and non-invasive methods. He attended Northwestern College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine in 1963.
Bob was married on Jan. 4, 1964, in Bird Island, Minn., to his wife, Doris. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Rochester, then Stewartville, where they raised their family and continued to make their home for many years and Bob became commonly known as "Doc." With Doris as his partner in business endeavors, they established and operated Jensen Chiropractic Clinic for 40 years. With other local business partners, they also established the former AmericInn motel in Stewartville. Following his retirement and Doris' illness, they moved to Rochester. Mrs. Jensen died on June 18, 2014.
Bob was one of the original founders of Grace Evangelical Free Church in Stewartville, where he remained an active member with his wife, Doris, for many years. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, hobby farming, inventing, playing tennis with any available friend, and serving the community with natural healthcare. He enjoyed a good visit over coffee and loved time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by two daughters and one son, Michelle (Rick) Busch of Cresco, Iowa, Rebecca (Richard) Thompson of Hudson, Wis., and Hans (Kristi) Jensen of Deland, Fla.; six grandchildren, John, Erik and Cole Busch, Anders and Leah Jensen and Olivia Thompson; two sisters and one brother, Betty Pavilisch of Valley Springs, Calif., Gloria Remboldt of Napa Valley, Calif., and Dale (Lucy) Jensen of Tracy, Calif.; two brother-in-law, Dave Williams of Rochester and Mike Jestus of Sanford, Fla.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents; and two sisters, Audrey Williams and Linda Jestus.
A private family burial with a committal service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Due to public health concerns, a memorial service for Dr. Jensen will not be held until this summer at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Stewartville. The date and time will be announced prior to that service. The Jensen Family asks that no flowers or memorials be sent at this time. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Dr. Jensen are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.