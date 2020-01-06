Duane Wernett

Duane Alfred Wernett, 69, of Rochester, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Duane was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Decorah, Iowa, to Charles and Dorothy (Wilbur) Wernett. He grew up in Cresco, Iowa, and lived most of his adult life in Minneapolis.
Duane served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He held various jobs throughout the years. While he never married or had any children, Duane loved his family. He made it a priority to spend as much time with them as possible. Duane also had many hobbies, including lifting weights, biking, drawing, painting, sculpting, fishing, playing chess and other board games, cooking and working on cars. He could beat anyone at dominoes or Progressive Rummy.
Duane was given incredible gifts of both kidney and liver transplants from the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He cared for those organ-donor gifts by stressing the importance of physical fitness, working out up to three hours every day.
Duane always urged his family and friends to take good care of themselves. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor that he shared with his family and friends. He was an excellent listener and provided insightful advice, especially to his nieces after their parents passed away.
Those left to honor Duane's memory are his two nieces, Michelle (Jeff) Brunsen of Clive, Iowa, and Denise (Leonard) Jefferson of St. Paul.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Cherri Gram and Sharon Johnson; brothers Perry Mailey Jr., Frank Wernett and David Wernett; nephew Troy Gram; and grandnephew DeMar Richardson.
Duane requested that the family hold a private service at a later date.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Bostrom Terrace Assisted Living Facility for their friendship as well as the staff at Mayo Clinic Hospice for their caring, attentive treatment.
In lieu of contributions, Duane would have wanted you to spend quality time with your family and friends.