Elva Jean Ruport, 84, of Mantorville, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home.
Jean was born Feb. 21, 1936, in rural Olmsted County to Wilford and Evelyn (Luther) Olson. She was united in marriage to Jackie "Jack" Ruport on June 12, 1953, at the First Congregational Church Rectory in Mantorville. Together they raised seven children. Jean obtained her bookkeeping degree from Rochester Technical College and helped her husband in their auto body shop, along with various other jobs throughout her career.
Jean loved to sew, make quilts, gardening and a good cup of coffee. Jean had a passion for her family genealogy, looking through old photos with her family, cooking and especially baking bread. Jean and Jack enjoyed traveling together, going to Alaska in their motorhome, camping and canoe trips.
Jean was always striving to learn new things, and to teach others along the way. She was a strong matriarch of her family and was always cheering and pushing her family to be their best. She was a strong willed, feisty, supportive, energetic and loving woman. Above all, her family was the most important thing to her. She will be missed greatly.
Jean is survived by her children, Keith (Judy) Ruport of Faribault, Kent (Deb) Ruport of Kasson, Vicki (Craig) Mussman of Dodge Center, Debbie (Bob) Backstrom of Deerwood, Ron Ruport of Mantorville, and Brenda (Neal) Huemoeller of Kasson; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice (Don) Torkelson of Byron, and Patricia (Jerry) Moran of Pequot Lakes; close family friend, Paul Larsen of Mantorville; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Ginny Sell; great-grandson, Dylan Setterlund; two brothers; one sister and her parents.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery, Mantorville. Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson is honored to be serving the Ruport family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of memorials, the family prefers donations be made to Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) or donor's choice.
Blessed be her memory.