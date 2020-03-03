Edith Mae Hammer, age 98, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Lake City Care Center. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was surrounded by her family and friends during her short illness.
Edith was born March 17, 1921, in Menomonie, Wis., to Hans and Marie Norgaarden. She was raised in Dawson, Minn., where in 1933, she received a New Testament for perfect Sunday school attendance and in 1934 a Bible for perfect Sunday school attendance from Riverside Lutheran Church. She graduated from Dawson High School in 1940. Edith enrolled in the Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Watertown, S.D., and received her RN. She spent her nursing career in the Twin Cities working in the O.R. Edith married George "Bill" Hammer Sept. 16, 1949, at her aunt's home in Minneapolis. She loved fishing and camping with her family, spending time with her grandchildren, and keeping her home spotless. Those that knew her well will attest to the "spotless."
Edith is survived by her son, David (Lois) of Lake City; two granddaughters, Leslie (Tom) Brindley of Minneapolis and Erin (Chad Wormsbecker) Hammer of Prior Lake; and four great-grandchildren, Jonas and Lisbon Brindley, Stella and Hudson Wormsbecker; a sister, Marion Anderson of Minnetonka; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bill Hammer; her parents; her sisters, Phyllis Winge and Gene Rimstad; and an infant brother.
A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at First Lutheran Church in Lake City with the Rev. Duane Holst officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Lake City. Friends may visit one hour before the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church of Lake City. Online condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.