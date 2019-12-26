Edith "Edie" Bond Howard, 89, a long-term resident of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20 at Shorewood Commons Assisted Living Facility with her husband and family at her side.
Edith was born on July 18, 1930, in Springfield, Mass., to Marion and Lois (Clark) Bond. She grew up in Elmhurst, Ill. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Wheaton College and a master's degree in mathematics from University of Wisconsin-Madison. She met her future husband, Philip Howard, of La Crosse, Wis., at UW-Madison. They married in 1953 and moved to Rochester in 1962.
While Phil worked as an electrical engineer for IBM, Edith raised their three children, Paul, Glen and Amy. During the children's younger years, Edith worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the local YMCA. She also served as a long-time dedicated volunteer for the Rochester Swim and Dive Team. As her children entered high school, Edith transitioned to preparing taxes for H&R Block. She worked there for over 35 years and was qualified as an Enrolled Agent. Edith also served for 14 years as Financial Secretary on the Board of Directors for Camp Victory.
Edith and Philip were founding members of Elim Baptist Church, now known as Oasis Church. Edith's ministries there included teaching Sunday school, Pioneer Girls, Church Treasurer, and nursery "grandmother." Her other passions included travel, knitting, counted-cross-stitch, and sewing.
Edith is preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul Howard; and grandson, Andrew Howard.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Philip Howard of Rochester; her son, Glen Howard (Jill) of Foster City, Calif.; her daughter, Amy Smith (Patrick) of Rochester; her sister, Judith Johnson (Randy) of Richfield; her brother, Roger Bond (Vicki) of Wichita, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life memorial service is planned for 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at Camp Victory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Camp Victory (campvictory.com), Oasis Church (oasisrochester.org) or a charity of your choice are preferred.