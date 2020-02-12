Edith "Ede" Voigt was called to her heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2020, at The Bluffs Memory Care Center, Lake City. She was born Sept. 15, 1936, to Henry and Clara (Wohlers) Bremer in Lake City. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church West Florence. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Lake City in 1954. Ede served many years on the class reunion committee.
Ede was united in marriage to Donald Arthur Arnold Voigt on June 3, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two adopted daughters, Karla (Ralph) Borchardt and Lorie Voigt.
For many years, she was employed at Lake City Bank and later at Kemp Insurance and Real Estate. Locally, Ede was known for her skill of sewing and alterations, baking, hosting relatives and friends during the Water Ski Day Parade. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City since 1956, where she sang in adult choir, was a member of ladies aid, and served on the funeral committee.
Ede is survived by daughters, Karla (Ralph) Borchardt of Duluth, and Lorie Voigt of Lake City; grandchildren, Zachary (Rachel), Luke (Hannah), Kyra (Tyler) Jusczak and Lisa Borchardt, all of Duluth, and Kourtney Ellingson of La Crosse, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Axel Borchardt and Troy and Sylvia Jusczak of Duluth; sister, Rita (Gary) Steffenhagen, Eau Claire, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Betty Bremer, Stillwater, Maria Bremer, McHenry, Ill., and Ramona Voigt, Beaver Dam, Wis.; brother-in-law, Gerhardt Voigt of Princeton, Wis.; numerous nieces and nephews; and cousins, Bill and Vonnie Wohlers, who in the final weeks, daily visited and cared for Ede at The Bluffs. Ede was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Voigt; parents, Henry and Clara Bremer; and her brothers, Walter and Curtis Bremer.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City with the Pastor Cordes officiating. Burial will take place after the service. Visitation will be held before the service starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Lunch will be served after the service. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.