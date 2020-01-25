Edward Eugene Klingsporn, 64, of Kenyon, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
He was born Oct. 29, 1955, in Zumbrota, the son of Melvin and Viola (Wallace) Klingsporn. He grew up in Pine Island, where he graduated from high school in 1974. Following his schooling, he took a job with Decora Cabinet Co. in Zumbrota. On July 12, 1980, he married Marianne Anderson in Wanamingo. The couple lived for a while in Zumbrota and Pine Island and for the last 31 years in Kenyon. Along with working at the cabinet company, Ed worked with his father farming, owned the Billiard Room in Pine Island for three years, worked for farmers in the Zumbrota and Kenyon areas and then Foldcraft in Kenyon from where he retired.
Ed enjoyed watching football, assisting with the Kenyon Wanamingo football team, gardening, cooking, caring for his yard and being outside.
He is survived by his mother, Viola Klingsporn; wife, Marianne Klingsporn; and daughter, Nichole Klingsporn, all of Kenyon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Klingsporn.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.Monday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kenyon with Pastor Julie Rogness and Karna Anderson officiating. Interment will be in the Pine Island Cemetery in Pine Island.