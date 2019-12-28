Edwin "Ed" Christopherson, age 64, of Austin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society - Comforcare in Austin.
Ed was born Sept. 22, 1955, in Austin, to Lyle and Elaine (Jensen) Christopherson. On Oct. 22, 1977, he married Debra Headington in Austin. Together, they raised three children. Ed worked for Hormel Foods in Austin and retired in 2015 after a 33-year career.
Ed cherished his relationships with his family, friends and co-workers. His big personality always lightened the mood and put a smile on everyone's face; everyone knew when "Big Ed" had arrived. He enjoyed golfing, taking care of his yard/flowers, fishing and washing his truck. You could find him most summer nights watching the Minnesota Twins, but what really brought joy to Ed was spending time with his wife, three boys and his six grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Christopherson of Austin; children, Matt Christopherson of Austin, Corey (Staci) Christopherson of Eden Prairie, and Darrin (Laura) Christopherson of Rochester; six grandchildren, Kya, Mikah, Olivia, Westin, Lea and Calin; siblings, Jennel (Pete) Hines of Austin, Marlene Ohm of Brownsdale, Dean (Edie) Christopherson of Pengilly, Minn., and Connie Sylvster of Rochester; mother-in-law, Jane Headington of Austin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sherry (Steve) Hines of Harmony, Roxy (Connie) Headington of Houston, Texas, Julie Holland of Austin, and Jim (Michele) Headington of Mankato; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Elaine Christopherson; brother, Larry (Diane) Christopherson; Wes Viktora; and brother-in-law, Orris Ohm.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at Crane Community Chapel in Austin with Pastor Dale Christiansen officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.