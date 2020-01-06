Edwin John Ferkingstad, 87 years old, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on May 28, 1932, to John and Hilda (Heide) Ferkingstad in Cresco, Iowa. He grew up in Lime Springs, Iowa, he was confirmed on June 2, 1946, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lime Springs. He attended Cresco School until the seventh grade and graduated from Lime Springs High School in 1950. He attended Winona State University, received a bachelor's degree in history and a physical education minor, and went on to complete his master's degree in administration.
On April 14, 1956, he married Shirley Borgwardt in Winona, who preceded him in death on April 29, 1996. On April 10, 1999, he married Barbara Fruechte in Eitzen.
He is survived by his wife Barb of Caledonia; children, Tim (Ann) Ferkingstad of La Crescent, Brenda (Wayne) Anderson of Rollingstone, Kris (Dan) Leisen of Rushford, Kathy (Jim) Houdek of Caledonia, and Rob Fruechte (Chris Hittner) of Winona; grandchildren, Laura (James) Ethen, Erin Ferkingstad, Heidi (Chad) Meyer, Dawn (Mark)Mueller, Heather (Chris) Weifenbach, Ben (Amanda) Leisen, Nick Leisen, Leah Leisen, Jennifer (Rob) Burrichter, Gina (Zach Schaller), David (Rinli) Fruechte, Julia (Nat) Patzke, and Jessica (Chance) Speltz; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Koball; and sister-in-law, Lois Kaste.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Shirley, and grandson Taylor Leisen.
Ed worked for the Caledonia School District for 34 years, as a history teacher, and then principal at the junior and senior high, retiring in 1993.
From 1963 to 1970, he coached the first Caledonia Warrior wrestling team, winning a state championship in 1970. He was inducted into The Mayo Civic Minnesota Region 1 Wrestling Alumni Hall of Fame, The Dave Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Caledonia Wrestling Hall of Fame.
He served in the Navy on the USS Midway, was a member of Ye' Royal Order of Blue Nose, crossing the Arctic Circle on Sept. 16, 1952.
He was a lifelong member of the Lion's Club International, receiving many awards including the highest honor, The Melvin Jones Fellow award. He was also a member of The American Legion Post 191, Caledonia Cemetery Board, Able Board, the Hiawatha Valley Education Board and the Caledonia MaCal Grove Golf Course.
Ed enjoyed working with his scroll saw, sports, spending time at his lake cabin, fishing and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends, which were everything to him. He had a strong faith, with his church family at Immanual Lutheran Church, where he also served on numerous boards and committees.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 E. Grove St., Caledonia, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, prior to the 10:30 service at the church. The Rev. Steven Meyer will officiate and military honors will be given by the VFW, American Legion and U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Bernie at McCormick Funeral Home and St. Croix Hospice for their outstanding, compassionate care. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
