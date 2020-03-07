The funeral service for Eileen F. Oeltjen, 97, a rural Stewartville resident, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stewartville with Rev. Lyle Fritsch officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Mrs. Oeltjen died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, of natural causes at Spring Valley Living in Spring Valley, where she had been a resident since 2016.
Eileen Francis Howard was born on May 22, 1922, in Spring Valley to Berten and Gertrude (Kappers) Howard. She grew up in Spring Valley, attended school there, graduating from Spring Valley H.S. in 1941. Eileen was married on June 18, 1942, in Spring Valley to Edwin M. Oeltjen. Edwin was on leave from the U.S. Army and Eileen and her new husband lived in the state of Georgia prior to his deployment, that same year, to the European Theater during WWII. Eileen returned to Minnesota to live near her family. Following his discharge in 1945, the couple lived in Southeast Minnesota before moving to rural Stewartville in 1947, where they farmed, raised their family and made their home for many years. Eileen was a homemaker and farm wife and was employed at the Kahler Hotel in Rochester as a banquet waitress until her retirement. Edwin was a farmer and a rural mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for a number of years. Mr. Oeltjen died on Aug. 15, 1986.
Eileen was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stewartville, serving with its Altar Guild, Ladies Aid and Friendship Club. She also was a member of the Stewartville VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Eileen and Edwin enjoyed playing 500 and belonged to neighborhood card clubs. She enjoyed baking, gardening and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Eileen is survived by her three sons, Michael "Mick" of rural Stewartville, Marti (Susan) of Racine, and Ronald (Monika) of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; two daughters-in-law, Donna Oeltjen of Lake City, and Rosemary Oeltjen of rural Stewartville; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin; two sons, Gary and Reggie; grandson, Nathan Oeltjen; great-granddaughter, Mia Rabe Oeltjen; two sisters, Erma Hahn and Viola Applen; and brother, Bernard Howard.
A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, March 9 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Eileen are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.