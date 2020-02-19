Eileen Marie Hinkel, age 80, of Pine Island, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Eileen was born April 12, 1939, to Francis and Gladys (Shaffer) Liggitt near Westland, Pa.
After graduating with high honors from Hickory High School in 1957, she attended Eastern Nazarene College in Boston, graduating with a BA degree in biology. She was employed in laboratories as a medical technologist in hospitals in Lincoln, Neb., Bakersfield and San Jose, Calif., and Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
On Dec. 29, 1962, she married her husband of 57 years, Lyle Hinkel.
She enjoyed serving her Lord in her church, Pine Island Baptist, being a good wife and mother, gardening, substitute teaching and watching football games, especially, her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Lyle of Pine Island; son, Trent (Rhonda) Hinkel of Lancaster, Calif.; two grandsons, Colin and Jackson; and one sister, Shirley (Gordon) Stocker of Avon, Ohio.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 857 Rolling View Lane SE, Pine Island, with Pastor Tim Graham officiating. Reviewal will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Mahn Family Funeral Home-Mahler Chapel, 209 First Ave. NW, Pine Island. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Rochester. Online condolences are welcome and may be written at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.