On Feb. 8, Elaine Anderson passed away peacefully in her home, at the age of 81, surrounded by family.
Elaine was born on Dec. 15, 1938, in rural Kenyon. She graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1956. Following high school, she worked at Owatonna Tool Company for two years to save money for her college education. Elaine attended Concordia College for two years in Moorhead. Following college, she worked four years for ASCS as an administrative clerk facilitating the ACP farming conservation program.
On June 5, 1965, she married Marvin Anderson. In 1966, they moved to Rochester, where they spent the next 53 years. Together, they raised two children, enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida and gathering with family.
Elaine was known for her love of family, her flair for baking and homemaking, her talent for sewing as well as gardening, and for her long-term dedication to being very active in her church.
In 1991, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Her loving husband, Marvin, relentlessly cared and supported her through her 29-year battle. A special thank you goes to Adara Home Health Care, Deb Eickhoff, Seasons Hospice and Mayo Care Transition Program. Elaine gave the ultimate gift of donating her body to the Mayo Clinic medical program.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Sr. and Clara Overboe; her brother, Chester Jr. Overboe; her two sisters, Clara Clark and June Smith; and her nephew, Jeffrey Gochnauer.
Immediate family survivors include her husband, Marvin E. Anderson; her daughter, Sara Anderson (Robert Guitron), and granddaughter, Xena Guitron; her son, Erik Anderson (Eva Quinones), and grandson, Trevor Anderson; her sister, Martha (Larry) Gochnauer; her sister-in-law, Avis Overboe; her brother-in-law, LaVerne Smith; as well as her husband's sisters, Evelyn (Lowell) Heimdahl, Charlotte Gatheridge, and Darlene Anderson and their families; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester. A visitation is scheduled between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, National MS Society or Polaris Dance Theatre.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Anderson family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.