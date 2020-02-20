Elaine Long

Elaine Jeanette Long, 85, of Plum City, Wis., died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis.
She was born Aug.t 5, 1934, in Hader, Minn., to Carl and Margaret (Simonson) Johnson. She attended school at Lena Station in rural Zumbrota and later received her GED. She was united in marriage to Leslie Long on June 5, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Minneola. She worked various jobs such as housekeeping, taking care of children, and as a teacher's aide at Plum City Schools. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elmwood, served with the ladies' aid there, and was a member of the American Legion Auxillary of Plum City. She enjoyed gardening and cleaning.
She is survived by her children, Alfred (Karen Sommerfield) of Mazeppa, Beverly Long of Plum City, JoAnn (Patrick) Hilleshiem of Goodhue, and Robert of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Amber Hilleshiem of Zumbrota, Xena Long of Johnson City, Lee (Tami) Hilleshiem of Lewiston, Leslie (Amanda) Hilleshiem of Zumbrota, Bradley Hilleshiem of Rochester, and Alicia (Quinton) Bryl of Big Horn, Wyo.; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Avis Swenson of Zumbrota, Jurene (Howard) Myron of Wanamingo, and Lavonne (Lyle) Scharpen of Zumbrota; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; her parents; her grandson, Zachary Long; and two sisters, Marlis Buchholtz and Alvera Johnson.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing and one hour prior to the service at church. A spring burial will be at Mazeppa City Cemetery.
