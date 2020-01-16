Elaine Maude McCleary, 83, of Rochester, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living in Rochester.
Elaine was born on Dec. 18, 1936, in Dover to Claude and Eldora (Strande) Scott. She graduated from high school in St. Charles. Elaine married Bill Ryan on Oct. 1, 1955, until his passing in January 1991. She later married Earl McCleary on Aug. 26, 1997, in Rochester. Elaine worked at the history desk at Mayo Clinic for many years until her retirement in 1996.
Elaine was a member of Auxiliary American Legion in Eyota and a volunteer at Saint Marys Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, taking walks, quilting, fishing, and she was an avid bowler.
Elaine is survived by her husband; five children, Tim (Sue) Ryan of Omaha, Neb., Jean (Daryl) Spencer of Rochester, Steven (Peter) Ryan of Lambertville, N.J., Joseph (Barbara) Ryan of Rochester, and Mark (Robin) Ryan of Tazewell Tenn.; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Becky (Dale) Carlsen of Stewartville, Marie (Richards) Betts of Rochester, and Carolyn (Dave) Wiebold of Rochester.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Georgia, Letta, Sylvia, Dorothy, Karen, and Cindy; and one brother, Ralph.
A Memorial Mass for Elaine will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. The visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
