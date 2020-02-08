Eldy Johnson, age 66, of Oroville, Calif., died peacefully at Oroville Hospital on Dec. 10, 2019.
Born Eldon Alan Johnson on Sept. 2, 1953, in Rochester to Eldon and Mina Johnson, Eldy graduated from John Marshall High School in 1972. He enlisted in the Navy and served from 1972 to 1976. In 1984, he married Debbie Mueller and they had one daughter. They were later divorced.
Eldy is survived by his sister, Edie Johnson of Byron, and his stepson, Jesse Mueller of Royal Oaks, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Mina (Koebke) Johnson, and his infant daughter, Melissa.
After his discharge from the Navy, Eldy settled in Northern California, Idaho, and occasional returns to Minnesota. He loved the outdoors and his jobs reflected his preference for being outside. He lived the last several years of his life in a cabin in the hills outside of Oroville, Calif. He enjoyed living outside of town, where his dogs could run and didn't need to be tied up.
Eldy loved his family, friends and his dogs. He was a kind and generous person who just really liked people. One of the last things he said was, "Tell everyone I love them."
A Celebration of Life for Eldy will be held this summer.