Eleanor Allene Irish, 72, of Chatfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer.
Eleanor was born to Claude and Hazel Asher on Sept. 9, 1947, in Rochester. She attended Chatfield High School. She worked at Strongwell in Chatfield and retired in January 2017.
She married Kenneth "Ken" Irish on Nov. 26, 1966. They have two sons, Dean (Shelley) Irish and Eric Irish, and four grandchildren, Mitchell, Brook, Brynn, and Brady, all of Chatfield.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, reading and searching for a good deal at a garage sale.
Eleanor is survived by her children, grandchildren, and brothers, Lynn Asher of McIntosh, Steve (Darlene) Asher of Pine City, and Randy (Tami) Asher of Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; parents, Claude and Hazel Asher; and brother, Jerry Asher.
Private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.