Eleanor L. (Baumgartner) Grass, age 81, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at her home.
Eleanor was born to Walter Sr. and Harriet Baumgartner in Waltham on July 2, 1938. She grew up around Minnesota and was baptized and confirmed as a Lutheran. She was united in marriage to David L.Grass on Sept. 10, 1955, and they moved to California, where they raised two sons.
Eleanor loved gospel music and read her Bible every morning before she started her day. She loved crafts and cooking for her family. She worked in nursing homes and department stores.
Eleanor is survived by her two sons, Dennis (Juanita) Grass of Oceanside, Calif., and Kelvin (Suzanne) Grass of Grass Valley, Calif.; four grandchildren, Daniel, Denise, Cherie and Lisa; nine great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kindra, Jordan, Amara, David, Tyler, Ellie, Cody, and Emma; three brothers, Darrell, Emerson and Laverne; and six sisters, Bernice, Judy, Arlene, Cheryl, Arla and Ardella. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister and four brothers. She was loved and will be deeply missed by all. RIP...
No services are planned at this time. A small service is being planned for a later date.