Eleanor Nichols, 91, of Byron, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital.
Eleanor Roerish was born Nov. 10, 1928, to William and Frances (Brugger) Roerish in Rochester. She graduated from Rochester High School. On March 13, 1947, she married Marvin Nichols and the couple made their home in rural Byron. Marvin died on June 15, 2013. She was a member of the Douglas United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, trips to the casino, fishing and dancing.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Larry (Debbie) Nichols of Rochester, Bill (Diane) Nichols of Rochester, Melody Glamm of Richfield, and James Nichols of Rochester; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters and eight brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Douglas United Methodist Church, 6507 75th St., Oronoco, MN 55960. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Douglas Cemetery.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Nichols family.