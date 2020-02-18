Eleanor Marie Riedemann, 90, of Grand Meadow, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Campus in Rochester.
Born in Remsen, Iowa, Eleanor was the daughter of John and Rose (Hansen) Nieslen. She graduated from Garfield Webb High School in 1946. On Nov. 16, 1951, she married Donald E. "Dutch" Riedemann in Marathon, Iowa. They shared 55 years of marriage together. Over the years, Eleanor raised her six children, worked at Queenslands store, owned the National Cafe, was active in the local food shelf, and ran an at-home daycare.
She was a devoted member and treasurer to the Grand Meadow Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting with the church ladies, watching Hallmark movies, doing puzzles, and spending time with family.
Survivors include three sons, Donald L. "Donnie" (Mary) of Chatfield, Dennis "Denny" (Vicki) of Brownsdale and Dana (Brigette) of LeRoy; two daughters, Donna (Mike) Fenton of Florence, Ariz., and Denise "Dee" (Dan Loehr) Riedemann of Rochester; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five sisters; and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Dirk, and her sister, Jean.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow and will continue for an hour before the service Thursday at the church. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Grand Meadow Lutheran Church, with Pastor Megan Reedstrom officiating. Burial will be in Grand Meadow Cemetery at a later date.