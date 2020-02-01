Elizabeth A. Jackson, age 81, of Pine Island, formerly of Mazeppa died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Pine Haven Care Center.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Elizabeth Ann Musty was born on June 18, 1938, in Chester Township, Wabasha County to John A. "Jack" and Mary Ann (Tri) Musty. Betty grew up in Mazeppa. On Dec. 29, 1954, she married Vernard C. Jackson in Mazeppa and they made their home there. Betty started working at the Pine Haven Care Center and then worked at Point of Sales, which became Cannon Equipment in Cannon Falls. Betty retired in 2006 after 30 plus years of employment. Betty enjoyed gardening, crocheting, yardwork and trips to the Dairy Queen.
Betty is survived by her children, Denise Filand of St. Peter, Carol (Arlie) Hillman of Northwood, Iowa, Tom (Ann) Jackson of Newfolden, Minn., and Diane (David) Hammel of Wanamingo; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and brother, Larry (Nancy) Musty of Winona.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Vern, and her parents.