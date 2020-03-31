Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Murray, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23 after an extended battle with dementia.
Betty was born in Detroit in 1931, the fourth of eight children of Fred and Margaret Miller. Betty grew up in Detroit but graduated top of her class from high school in Gagetown, Mich. Betty then joined other family members working at the post-WWII Holley Carburetor plant in Clare, Mich., and helped her family build a house there. A work friend set her up on a blind double-date with a young industrial engineer named Thomas Patrick Murray who was working at a nearby General Motors plant. They were married in May 1954. By their third anniversary, daughters Margaret and Mary K joined the family. In 1957, Betty and Tom left an extensive network of relatives in Michigan to accept a new job with IBM in Rochester. Four more daughters, Julie, Jean, Ruth and Teresa, arrived in quick succession.
Betty's prodigious organizational skills, no-nonsense attitude, and Catholic faith were channeled into various vocations including volunteering at St. Pius cafeteria, running a current events group at Assisi Heights with her "nun friends," supporting local MCCL "Right To Life" efforts, and local/national Republican Party concerns. She walked faster than almost everyone (including Tom), kept a spotless home, and overall ran a tight ship. She was very proud to have shaken the hands of Ronald Reagan and Barbara Bush. She loved taking RV trips back to Michigan to visit her family. Although she could sometimes be quite formidable, in more recent decades she shared a softer, funnier, happier side of herself. She loved seeing babies and children, was fond of ice cream, and hoped that her daughters would be good workers and self-reliant citizens.
Together, Tom and Betty moved into Homestead assisted living three months before Tom passed away in 2017. She subsequently transferred to the memory care unit, where she was able to get extra services and attention from Homestead staff (including her weekly salon visits with Kristie) and daily visits from her daughters and friends.
Preceding her in death are husband, Tom; daughter, Mary K Murray; and Betty's siblings, Katherine Caine, Mary Miller, Patricia "Patsy" Russell and John Miller. She is survived by daughters, Margaret Murray, Julie Murray, Jean Murray (George Huston), Ruth Murray (Bert Boucher) and Teresa (Jack) Nicholas; grandchildren, Gary Zimmermann, Sam and Ainslee Nicholas; and siblings, Beatrice "Peg" (Hank) Rendzio, Fred (Jo) Miller and Lorraine Sampson.
In lieu of memorials, please consider donating to Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Research Center or your preferred charity.
A memorial service will be held at St. Pius X Church after travel restrictions are lifted.